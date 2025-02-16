TikTok stars Jarvis and Peller open up about their relationship in Valentine’s special

Internet sensations Jarvis and Peller were guests on Pulse Fun Facts for a Valentine’s special, and we couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry as the duo shared never-before-heard details about their relationship.

For a long time, speculation has surrounded their relationship status, with many wondering whether the two TikTok stars are actually dating. However, in an exclusive chat with Pulse, Jarvis and Peller were expressive as ever, giving fans a deeper look into their connection.

During the conversation, Peller was asked to mention one physical trait he loves most about Jarvis. Without hesitation, he responded that her dimples were the first thing that drew him to her. He admitted that her bright and warm smile, highlighted by her dimples, made her stand out from the very beginning.

On the other hand, when Jarvis was asked about a trait she admires most in Peller, she pointed out his bold personality. While that revelation grabbed headlines, she also spoke fondly of other qualities she loves about him, emphasizing that his confidence and energy keep their bond exciting.

When asked about the wildest rumor he has heard about their relationship, Peller laughed and recalled hearing that Jarvis left her ex to be with him. He described it as the most outrageous claim, though he took it lightly.

Interestingly, while many might assume that Peller’s crazy and wild personality could be a turn-off for Jarvis, she revealed that it’s actually one of the biggest things that attracts her to him. According to her, his playful and unpredictable nature keeps their relationship lively and full of surprises.