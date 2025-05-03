OdumoduBlvck advises budding artists against taking upfront payment from record labels

Nigerian rapper OdumoduBlvck has given some advice to up-and-coming artists regarding dealing with record labels at the early stages of their careers.

The rapper who was recently crowned Next Rated award at the just concluded 17th Headies Awards dropped the advice on his X page.

The ‘Wotowoto Seasoning’ singer strongly warned up-and-coming artists to take caution when dealing with record labels regarding advances.

He emphasised the need for up-and-coming artists to be patient and hardworking, urging them to focus on developing their craft until they are well and truly ready.

He wrote, “Dear upcoming artist, if you know your music is not ripe, stay away from an advance.

“You do not want to be owing an organisation so much money. You will die a debtor, please heed to my advice. Be patience and work hard till you are ready, please.”

Like OdumoduBlvck, singer and songwriter Wande Coal also dropped a message for up-and-coming artists on his X page.

Wande Coal’s message came in the form of a question and a message to up-and-coming artists to ensure they are very certain they want to get into the music business.

He wrote, “Are you sure you really want to do this music business? You must be very sure oooo.”

Recall that when OdumoduBlvck won the Next Rated at the Headies last Sunday, he shared a heartfelt story about his mother’s journey, revealing that she gave birth to him in her late thirties and she always knew he was destined for greatness.

ALSO READ: Davido tells OdumoduBlvck the importance of winning the Headies Next Rated prize