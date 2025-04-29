I was talking about Jesus and they tried to shut me down - Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, has spoken up about the moment his microphone was turned off during his acceptance speech at the 2025 Headies.

Taking to X on April 29, 2025, the rapper shared his perspective on the incident, explaining that he harbours no resentment towards the award show.

I was talking about Jesus, and they tried to shut me down. I am a hundred percent sure that if I was talking about His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, I would not have been cut off. I genuinely have no bad blood towards the headies; rather, I am grateful they put my mic back on to spread the gospel. Jesus is king. He is before now and forever.

The rapper won the highly coveted award for the next-rated category, making him the first to do so after securing more votes than other nominees Shallipopi, Qing Madi, Ayo Maff, and Nasboi.

The hitmaker was presented the award by Afrobeats megastar Davido, who also won the prize in 2013.

However, during his acceptance speech, his microphone was turned off, which many perceived was done because of a time crunch. The mic was soon turned back on and Odumodublvck was able to finish his speech.

After the rapper posted his tweet, X users took to the comment section in reaction to his speech ‘being about Jesus’.

Reactions below:

Sometimes you self dey overdo.. that's not a religious ground you have to respect other faiths in the building this attitude of trying to force people into something is what you need to get rid of stop behaving like you live in a 5th world Slum... I'm a Christian a follower of Christ and his teachings....but there are limits to things especially in a multiple faith belief country and a country where religion is being used for fraud... Get sense or go home

But your music na opposite kala

No, drop this virtue signalling performance. I can't recall any song you have ever done or named to honor Jesus. You cannot have a body of work that is about sex, cultism and violence then want to use Jesus to catch cruise on a headies stage.

You were wasting time with your shenanigans that’s why they cut you off. Almost everyone who collected award there gave thanks to Jesus/God and they didn’t cut them off . Every small thing una go play jesus card