Davido tells OdumoduBlvck the importance of winning the Headies Next Rated prize

At the 17th Headies Awards, rapper OdumoduBlvck won the Next Rated award after securing more votes than other nominees Shallipopi, Qing Madi, Ayo Maff, and Nasboi.

The hitmaker was presented the award by Afrobeats megastar Davido, who also won the highly coveted prize in 2013.

Following the 17th Headies Award, Davido called OdumoduBlvck to congratulate him on the win.

In the video clip that has circulated on social media, Davido mentioned how some of Afrobeats' most iconic artists, including the seminal star Wande Coal and Grammy-winning megastar Wizkid, all won the award.

According to Davido, winning the Next Rated prize was a sign that you're set for a successful career.

With his Next Rated win, OdumoduBlvck joins an illustrious list of previous winners that includes Wande Coal, Wizkid, Davido, Omawumi, Sean Tizzle, Reekado Banks, Rema, Omah Lay, and BNXN.

He also becomes the first rapper to win the Rookie of the Year and the Next Rated prize, a feat that captures his rise to fame.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022 with his hit single 'Picanto' featuring Zlatan, OdumoduBlvck has become Nigeria's and Africa's leading hip hop protagonist.

His music has earned him praise from Afrobeats top names Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido whom he also collaborated on the hit single 'Five'.

His 2023 project 'Eziokwu' had the hit single 'Declan Rice', which enjoyed international success, and it was used in the unveiling of the England International's record-breaking signing to Arsenal.