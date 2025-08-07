Nollywood Actress Evan Okoro alleges death threat from husband

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro has raised alarm over a chilling threat to her life, claiming that her husband, Chibuzor Erikefe, warned he would kill her if she attempts to leave the marriage.

The actress announced she has formally filed a police petition and appealed to the public to hold her spouse accountable should anything happen to her or her loved ones.

In a Facebook video, the actress said, “I am living in fear … my life is in danger.” She described the union — officially commenced in April — as “emotionally abusive,” likening it to “a shoe that does not fit.”

Okoro further stated, “Chibuzor Erikefe is threatening my life … I do not want the marriage anymore.” Okoro also revealed that the bride price owed her family was never paid. "The shoe that I took home is not my size … his bride price is not on my head," she said.

Despite her family’s follow-up two weeks ago, the payment remains unsettled. Describing the relationship as soured from the outset, the actress claimed that Erikefe assumed she was wealthy — mistakenly attributing a house she built before the marriage to him.

Since then, she says all efforts to salvage the marriage have failed and that intimacy and emotional connection have ceased. Complaints to his family, she alleges, went unanswered. Okoro warned that if she goes missing or worse, the public should know whom to hold responsible: “I have written a petition about this … it is in the police station right now. … Tell him not to harm me or my family”.

As of the time of this report, Erikefe has not issued any public response to Okoro’s allegations.