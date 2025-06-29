Veteran Nollywood actor Fatai Adetayo, popularly known as Lalude, has revealed the daily compensation he and his colleagues received for campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023.

The actor, who spoke during an interview on YouTube with the Behind the Fame channel, said he and his colleagues were paid N10,000 daily for their meals. He added that there were times the money was not paid for two to three days.

He also accused the campaign teams of both men of betrayal and abandonment after making them work under harsh conditions.

Recounting what they went through during the campaign period, Lalude said they were camped for seven weeks, during which they often trekked “two to three miles,” while others drove past them.

Shedding light on what they were paid for their efforts and other promises made to them, Lalude accused some unnamed persons of withholding their benefits.

He said, “They were giving us N10,000 daily for feeding. It was supposed to be more than that for campaign opportunities, but they decided to be giving us N10,000.

“And when they get to know that we are saving the money, they reduced the amount and sometimes they won’t even give us for like two to three days. And after the whole campaign job for a month and three weeks, they refused to pay us for it.

“Those withholding our financial benefits for the campaign will not be fortunate for the rest of their life.”

The actor specifically called out the NURTW boss, accusing him of making financial promises that were never fulfilled.

“It was … who called us. We went for camping. He called Alapini and I personally to request what we wanted. He called someone and promised that he will come and meet us on Thursday. He promised to give us money, till date, we have not received a dime. Everything was in vain. This job will not go like that,” he said.

Furthermore, in the interview, Lalude invoked curses in Yoruba, declaring that anyone who withheld the promised payment would not prosper in life.

He said, “Anyone who prevented us from receiving payment after one month and three weeks of campaigning for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu — anyone behind it will never benefit from their existence until their death.

“Do not let me curse here because curses are like wind. It goes anywhere.”

Lalude also recounted how Governor Sanwo-Olu promised to give them money when they visited him.

“I remember that day when we went to meet Sanwo-Olu, our Governor, His Excellency.

“He promised us money, but I don’t know if those who organised us collected the money behind us and embezzled it,” he said.

On President Tinubu’s role in what he’d described as betrayal and abandonment, Lalude said the President at some point asked his son, Seyi Tinubu, to take records of whatever they wanted.

“They relayed a message that the President told them to ask the person who brought us to ask what we wanted, and meet Seyi Tinubu.

“I thought he told them he does not want anything, that he was going to spend his money. ”

“It was this same person who asked what I wanted, and I told him a car. And he promised to give Alapini and I car.

“When the campaign was coming to an end, we did not see a car.

“He still told us someone was going to give us N1.5 million next week, Thursday.