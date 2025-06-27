Ibrahim Chatta recounts heartbreaking story of losing his first child

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life: the loss of his first child due to poverty.
In a deeply emotional account, the veteran Yoruba actor revealed that his first child was actually a daughter, adding that she died after he couldn’t afford the hospital bills required for her care at the time.
“My first child is not Malik. The first child I had died," he disclosed.
He recalled the haunted memory, recouting how the hospital did not treat the baby girl during the time spent sourcing for the bill, until she sadly died.
The hospital requested payment for her care. I trekked from Ijora-Badia. From Badia, I trekked to Itolo in Orile. From there, I trekked across Lawanson to Costain. All the way to Makoko. Those were the places used to hawk puff-puff. I did not get money until the child died,
“They buried her with the wooden Coca-Cola tray," he said. The actor disclosed that he wants more children now.
The day I went to Dubai, I bought a diamond chain for the only girl to put on her leg. Her mother felt somehow and said she was not the one who gave birth to her. I told her I had a female child before and explained how she died. They all cried. They have never heard that story from me. I love all my children. God gave me three. But I want more children.
The heartfelt revelation has left fans emotional, with many offering prayers and expressing admiration for the actor’s resilience and vulnerability.
ALAHU AKBAR, May Almighty ALLAH help us all in this Life Battlefield Seriously.
I feel 😢for him
Hmmm Allahu Akibbar