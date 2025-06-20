Being a celebrity means nothing to me - Patrick Doyle

Veteran Nollywood actor and broadcaster, Patrick Doyle, says fame holds no value to him, as he lives a life grounded in simplicity and personal integrity.
In a recent interview with Tribune, the respected thespian dismissed the popularity that comes with stardom, stating that his sense of identity and self-worth has never been tied to public validation or celebrity status.
I don’t live like a star. I don’t live like a celebrity. That’s all I’m going to tell you. It doesn’t mean anything to me. The very nature of my antecedents on my paternal side and my maternal side is royalty. I don’t need any validation from anyone.
As I said, I’m very arrogant in my head. I know exactly who I am. So, all the other things that make people get excited don’t excite me, because in my head, I’m too much.
Doyle, known for his decades-long contribution to Nigerian cinema and television, and his opinionated nature, went on to criticise the consumerism and image-focused lifestyle that many celebrities adopt.
The type of car that I drive, if you escort me out and you see my car, you will see what I mean. And that’s because all it does for me is carry me from point A to point B. I’m not going to kill myself to buy the latest Range Rover.
When they do that, that’s when they become unscrupulous. That’s when they take on jobs that they have no intention of doing, getting a deposit for the job and taking off. And they do all kinds of things. I don’t need to have a Louis Vuitton bag. I don’t need a Gucci suit. And I’m not the worst-dressed person in Nigeria either.