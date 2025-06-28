Veteran Afrobeats singer and producer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has taken to social media to question the growing trend of Nigerians abandoning music legends once they are no longer in the spotlight.

The singer berated Nigerians for labeling legends who shaped the music industry as outdated the moment they are out of the limelight.

He compared this trend to what is obtainable in the West, where hip-hop legends like Jay-Z and Beyonce are “respected for life.”

“I hear people say, ‘Your time don pass!’ — and it sounds like brain damage. In the West, legends are respected for life. No one calls Jay-Z or Beyoncé outdated. Their impact is honoured,” he wrote.

Writing further on his X handle, Terry G said, “But here in Africa, especially Nigeria, we’re quick to discard our own. That’s why we believe our ancestors were evil, while Western ancestors are seen as gods.

Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G [Instagram/@iamterryg]

“It’s time to break free from that mindset. If you don’t keep adding value to yourself and those around you, your worth will fade—no matter how great you once were. We must do better.”

Terry G, known for his unconventional style and energetic performances in the 2000s, gained popularity after the release of “Free Madness” in 2008.

Born on March 17, 1986, in Benue State, Nigeria, but raised in Lagos, Terry G started singing in a church choir. This exposed him to music production, and he initially started off as a gospel artist before transitioning to Afrobeats.

