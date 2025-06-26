Terry G sparks controversy after comparing himself to Beyonce, Jay Z

Controversial Nigerian artist Terry G has sparked fresh conversation online after responding to claims that his time in the spotlight has passed.

In a bold Twitter (now X) post, the Free Madness hitmaker compared himself to American music icons Beyoncé and Jay-Z, arguing that Nigerian audiences are too quick to discard their musical legends.

I hear people say, “Your time don pass!”—and it sounds like brain damage.In the West, legends are respected for life. No one calls jayz or Beyoncé outdated. Their impact is honored.

He went further to criticise the what he perceived as the culture of tearing down local singers, suggesting it stems from a deeper issue of internalised inferiority.

But here in Africa, especially Nigeria, we’re quick to discard our own. That’s why we believe our ancestors were evil, while Western ancestors are seen as gods. It’s time to break free from that mindset. If you don’t keep adding value to yourself and those around you, your worth will fade—no matter how great you once were. We must do better.

As would be expected, his remarks triggered a flurry of reactions online. Some questioned the comparison, noting that Beyoncé is actively touring and Jay-Z remains influential in business and music. Meanwhile others agreed with him on the grounds that local artistes often remain disregarded in their own homes.

One person supported his sentiment, pointing out that Nigeria often lacks a culture of celebrating its past icons.

He wrote, “He has a point... We don't celebrate our own... Just a culture of beefs and jealousy, na for only Nigeria we dey see celebrity of "before before" whereas Oyibo na "once a legend- forever a legend" .... Love n light.”

See other reactions below:

Terry G sir. Jay Z is till working Beyoncé is currently on tour. Weytin you Dey do??

What is oga saying?? Beyoncé is currently on tour and jay Z is also busy . What exactly are you doing?