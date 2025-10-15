Nicki Minaj Risks Losing $20M Property Over Her Husband’s Assault Case

Rapper Nicki Minaj is at risk of losing her lavish Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles, worth $20 million, because she hasn’t paid a debt awarded in a 2019 lawsuit.

According to court documents filed in October, a jury ordered her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, to pay $503,318 to former security chief Thomas Weidenmüller, which has not been awarded.

The “$20 Million” Assault Case

Weidenmüller accused Petty of assaulting him backstage during Nicki Minaj's Nicki Wrld Tour leg in Germany back in 2019, claiming that the incident left him with a broken jaw requiring surgery.

According to his report, Nicki Minaj had previously thrown her shoe at one of the security operatives who failed to prevent a male fan from climbing the stage, adding that her husband sucker punched him when he tried to pacify the situation.

He claims that he underwent eight surgeries to repair the damage to his jaw, which involved inserting five plates into his face.

In 2024, he sued the couple, but they failed to respond to the lawsuit, leading the court to enter default judgments against them.

In the latest development, he claims the couple has refused to pay, prompting Weidenmüller’s lawyers to seek a court order to sell the mansion and recover the money.

The $20 Million Property

The 11-bedded Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles is currently valued at about $20 million and carries roughly $13 million in mortgage debt. Weidenmüller’s attorneys argue that Minaj’s estimated net worth means she easily has the resources to settle the debt.

“The dwelling is subject to a $13,258,000 mortgage lien and a $722,151 homestead exemption, together just under $14 million,” the court documents read.

The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding approximately $6 million in equity beyond the lien and exemption. That amount is more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment, plus accrued interest and enforcement costs. Minaj is a global music superstar, estimated to have a net worth of anywhere between $150-190 million, and is reportedly the highest paid female rap star in the world.

There is little doubt that she is highly capable of paying the judgment in full, yet she has refused to do so despite multiple written requests for payment and levies served upon several of her suspected creditors. Weidenmüller should not have to wait any longer.

