Rappers Nicki Minaj & Cardi B resume beef as they trade insults online 

Amid the rollout of Cardi B’s recently released sophomore album, ‘Am I The Drama’, rapper and long-term nemesis Nicki Minaj has taken shots at her, thereby effectively reigniting their interminable beef.

The latest spat started when Nicki Minaj took to X and took swipes at Cardi’s album performance, insinuating that she inflated sales, yet was unable to outsell her. She also took shots at her pregnancy for boyfriend Steffon Diggs, her looks, her family, and her BBL, in a series of now-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter).

“A b c d e f Gree," she tweeted.

Sur ger ree to look like meee. A b c d e f g

Rap like Barney still UGLEEE

Barney B

Raw doggin pregnant with da 4th babeeeee. Barney B.BV HPV allegedlyyyyy

Nicki Minaj’s barely concealed insults weren’t lost on Cardi B, who recently addressed criticism from a section of the public who considered it immoral and embarrassing for her to be pregnant with the baby of her boyfriend while still legally married to rapper Offset.

Reacting to the attack, Cardi didn’t hold back. She referred to the Lil Wayne mentee as “Cocaine Barbie” and accused her of mediocrity, while also hinting at irregularities in her chart numbers. She also shamed Nicki Minaj for constantly comparing herself to her despite having over a decade head start in music. According to Cardi, Minaj is refusing to compare herself to her contemporaries like Taylor Swift and Drake because she’s underperforming commercially.

Why do you keep bringing up my album? It's not the gag that you think it is. You've been in the game like 16 years, you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around your time..Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drake, those are the numbers you should be competing with, and you can't because you're doing lower than all of them. I was in high school when you came out. wtf are you comparing yourself to me?

Cardi B, the mother 3 didn’t stop at just the music. She fired back at Nicki Minaj’s attempt to use her pregnancy to shame her by claiming that the rapper was visiting different fertility clinics to get pregnant because “the percs scrambled her eggs”.

Alright now, this is the third tweet talking about my pregnancy, like you weren't going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn't reproduce from all the percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY, lord protect my babies.

The attacks on their respective careers and personal lives communicate the enmity that exists between both women and their respective fan bases.

No Love Lost Among American Hip Hop’s Leading Women

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s online back-and-forth is the latest in their history of beef, which first gained public attention in 2017 after they both appeared on Migos’ hit single ‘Motorsport’.

The feud reached a new low in 2018 when Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj at the MET Gala afterparty during a brawl where they both had to be restrained by security.

