My generation of Nigerians are the dumbest - Tacha on ‘Japa’ rave

Reality TV star and media personality Tacha Akide has sparked intense conversations online after labeling her generation of Nigerians as the "dumbest and most cowardly", slamming the widespread ‘Japa’ trend—where young people seek to leave the country for better opportunities abroad.
In a strongly worded post, the Big Brother Naija alum, who just recently relocated to the UK, questioned the courage and patriotism of today’s Nigerian youth, comparing it with earlier generations.
Listen, my generation of Nigerians is the dumbest and most cowardly.. funny how we blame the ones before us for ruining Nigeria, but at least they had the guts to fight, ex-president Buhari in his 20s was part of a coup fighting for what he believed in. But what’s today’s 20-year-olds up to? japa. Believe me when I say, we’ve not just failed the next generation..we’ve buried it.
Drawing contrast with the older generations, she stressed that they were involved in politics, whereas the newer generations refuse.
Young Nigerians back then were bold enough to insert themselves in national power. Today? We insert ourselves into visa queues.. banger tweets & vibes. Yall ask 'what have you done?'
I’ve used my voice. I speak, I show up, I don’t stay silent. This tweet was never about me. It’s about a whole generation that’s too scared to sacrifice comfort for country.
Going further, Tacha recalled the ENDSARS youth-led protests of 2020, which stood against police brutality in Nigeria.
EndSARS was the closest we came to real bravery. Then what? Silence. Fear. Trauma. Twitter noise. Our government learned we only trend, we don’t last. That’s why they keep winning.
Her comments come just months after confirming she had relocated to the UK, sparking some irony among critics who accused her of hypocrisy. However, Tacha insisted the message was a wake-up call to a generation she says is “too scared to sacrifice comfort for country.”
