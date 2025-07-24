My generation of Nigerians are the dumbest - Tacha on ‘Japa’ rave

Listen, my generation of Nigerians is the dumbest and most cowardly.. funny how we blame the ones before us for ruining Nigeria, but at least they had the guts to fight, ex-president Buhari in his 20s was part of a coup fighting for what he believed in. But what’s today’s 20-year-olds up to? japa. Believe me when I say, we’ve not just failed the next generation..we’ve buried it.