Mr Macaroni weighs in on Tunde Onakoya's Tinubu visit amid backlash

Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni has come to the defence of Tunde Onakoya, the celebrated chess champion, following public backlash over his recent visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
On June 10, 2025, Onakoya, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, visited the president in Lagos and presented him with a gold-plated Adire chess set.
The gesture, however, triggered heavy criticism from many Nigerians, who questioned the optics of engaging with a leader many hold responsible for worsening poverty and economic hardship.
He was called out by social media users who suggested that the meeting undermined Onakoya’s advocacy for slum children.
See some reactions below:
You went to gift a man that is impoverishing the children your chess. Are you proud of where Nigeria is? Are you proud of how Tinuboo governed Lagos State? Are you proud of the struggle to bring these children out of the slum because of bad governance?Are you proud?
more kids he's putting into poverty = more business deals for Tunde 🤝
😂 you people mingle with bad actors. Well, without these bad actors in the society who put their citizens hardship your platform will not be known globally. My advice, stay away from politicians and keep doing your thing. They will stain your white
However, Mr Macaroni, a vocal critic of Nigerian leadership, expressed support for Onakoya, reminding Nigerians that everyone has a different role to play in building a better country.
The work Tunde Onakoya is doing is not just commendable; it is tremendously inspiring!!! At the end of the day, what we all want is a better country that we all can be proud of and there are different ways to achieve that. We all must play our part.
