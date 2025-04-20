We’ve officially BROKEN THE RECORD - Onakoya breaks GWR for longest chess marathon

Tunde Onakoya has announced that he has ‘officially broken’ the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest chess marathon.

The celebrated Nigerian chess champion and the founder of Chess in Slums Africa took to X on Sunday, April 20, 2025, to announce his latest accomplishment.

He wrote on X, “For all the dreamers! We’ve officially BROKEN THE RECORD ❤️🇳🇬” alongside a picture of himself with “RECORD BROKEN” boldly written in green over his head.

He achieved the feat on Sunday alongside his friend Shawn Martinez during his 70-hour chess marathon, which started last Thursday in Times Square, New York.

Onakoya reached 62 hours, surpassing the record of 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds set in 2024 by Norwegian players Odin Blikra Vea and Askild Bryn.

With the world record already in hand after crossing the 62-hour threshold, Onakoya and Martinez will continue playing until they reach their target of 70 hours to amplify their cause: raising funds to build free schools for homeless children across Africa.

Onakoya had said, “Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education.”

Note that Onakoya’s achievement is subject to verification and confirmation by the GWR.

This isn’t Onakoya’s first attempt; he previously completed a 60-hour chess marathon in April 2024.

The feat surpassed the previous 56-hour set in 2018 by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad. But the record wasn’t officially recognised at the time.