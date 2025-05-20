Mr Macaroni slams Police over student killed by stray bullet in Ibadan

Nigerian activist and comedian, Mr Macaroni, has expressed outrage following the tragic death of a schoolboy allegedly killed by a police stray bullet in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to eyewitness reports, the incident occurred near Gbagi Market, where police officers were reportedly in pursuit of a vehicle. During the chase, an officer allegedly opened fire, and a stray bullet struck a secondary school student who was sitting in his father’s car.

The student, who was on his way to sit for the ongoing WAEC examination alongside his twin brother, was rushed to Welfare Hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival. Protesters were reported to have taken the corpse to the Oyo State Secretariat to inform Governor Seyi Makinde.

Devastated by the news, Mr Macaroni took to social media to condemn the Nigerian Police Force.

Wicked, Evil, Callous, irresponsible and shamelessly Corrupt @PoliceNG just killed an innocent boy in broad daylight!!! MURDERERS!!!

The sad news enraged many Nigerians, who in turn took to social media to call out the behaviour of the police and clamour for police reform.

Reactions

Its a very big shame to Nigeria police,when are we ever going to get it right in this country.

Who is that Messiah that will save this country 😭

What kinda country is Nigeria? How do you chase fraudsters and at the same time shooting at them. Are they cursed

This is heartbreaking 💔. They will soon feel the wrath of the citizenry. Another Endsars Loading