Move on from my bum! - Tems slams body shamers over comments about her backside

Afrobeats sensation Tems has had it with the persistent comments and discussions about her body, particularly her backside and has taken to social media to voice her frustration.

Following her electrifying performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, the Grammy-winning singer became the subject of online chatter after a viral video of her onstage sparked debate about the size of her backside.

Some users noted that her curvacous body had slimmed down and one X user wrote, “Real one knows she just has big laps not actual ass,” triggering a wave of comments analyzing Tems' body.

Tems, who saw the comments, quickly shut down the body-shaming, calling the critics ‘wierd’ and telling them to wrap up the comments on her body.

She reacted, “Okay 7 years in. It’s time to pack it up. I never thought I’d need to say it but you are all weird. “It’s small, it’s flat, it’s fat.” Dog ITS MINE. ‘Show us your bumbum’ lol so me too I will turn and say “see🥰”

Tems added that she has “never once hid” her body, but also never felt the need to prove or disprove anything about it.

Nah show ME yours first?? See how that feels? It’s just a body I will add and lose weight. I never once hid my body, I just didn’t feel the need to prove or disprove anyone. The more you don’t like my body the better for me actually. But it’s enough now. Move on from my bum”