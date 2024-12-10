It's unsophisticated - Tonto Dikeh speaks against body shaming

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to voice her stance against the body shaming of women.

On December 10, 2024, Dikeh took to Instagram to post a common statement, "Before you body shame any woman, show us your mother," and explained her logic behind with regards to shaming women's appearances.

She wrote, "This statement highlights the hypocrisy of men/women who body-shame women, especially those whose physical changes result from natural processes like childbirth. It calls for self-reflection and empathy, reminding them to consider the sacrifices and transformations women, including their own mothers, often go through in life."

"Body shaming in 2024???? That’s quite unsophisticated," she added.

Her post garnered various reactions from her followers who shared their insight on the topic as well.

One follower wrote, "Most times the body shaming comes from a fellow woman and it's so sad😢😢😢😢"

In the current social media age, even Nigerian celebrities have been shamed for their appearance and recently, veteran actress Kate Henshaw fell victim to it.

On September 17, 2024, the actress posted a fun video to her Twitter, (now known as X) account, dancing in the gym with a colleague. Her post, which featured a joyful caption, “Energy never lies... No matter what, never lose your joy... Hold fast to it.. E get why.. Have a truly lovely day my authentic X family," was met with a range of responses from her followers.

A negative comment read, "Flat yansh. Aunty Kate, this your to match gym outfits ehnnn. Give me some now."

One of Henshaw's followers then slammed the X user, saying, "What a stupid, backhanded comment to post. Real women lift each other up, not pass backhanded compliments. For the record, a backhanded compliment is a comment that blurs the line between insult and compliment. Apologise to Kate and moving forward, think before you post."