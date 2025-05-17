'I love being curvy, having a little booty' - Tems

Nigerian singer and Grammy award-winning vocalist Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has opened up about her love for her body and what influences her fashion.

The 29-year-old singer was drawn into the topic during a candid sit-down with Cocoa Butter in Atlanta, Georgia, when she was asked what she appreciates most about being a Black woman.

In responding to the question, Tems said she is proud of her ‘figure 8’ body shape and noted that it is a blessing to be an ‘endowed’ black woman.

“I love being curvy. I love that I have a little booty, you know what I’m saying?” she said with a smile.

Tems explained further that her figure is one of the many reasons she feels proud and blessed to be a Black woman.

On what influences her bold and distinctive fashion sense, the Oscar-nominated singer said, “I’m definitely into details. I’m definitely into the bling.”

She added, “I think Nigerians are very extravagant in everything and I’m very into that. But I always put my own spin, and I’m not afraid to be who I am.”

Earlier this month, Tems advised the global community to visit Lagos and Ghana before forming an opinion about Africa in an interview during the 2025 Met Gala in New York.

She said, “I always encouraged people to go to Lagos and Ghana for vacation. Just go and see for yourself before you make an opinion [about Africa]. See it for yourself and see how you feel.”