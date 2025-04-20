Most women don’t like nice guys – Frank Edoho

Media personality Frank Edoho has said that he believes most women do not like guys who are nice to them.

The famous media personality shared his opinion during a recent episode of The Black Table on TVC Entertainment.

He explained that he landed his position after reading comments made by women under an article on a blog.

“There was an article I saw on a blog that intrigued me. The topic was, ‘What is that red flag that you admire in the opposite sex? The question was directed at women," the media personality from ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ fame stated.

On what he observed in the comment section, Edoho explained that, “Although I am of the school of thought that men shouldn’t be nice all the time, the answers I got further my resolve that men should not even be nice at all.

“Women were answering, do you know what I saw? There was one I saw that says, ‘I like it when my man tells me, ‘I don’t want to repeat myself.’ She said it turns her on.

“Others said that they like it when their man waxes them, not extremely, but shows power; it turns them on.