More evictions on BBNaija’s Sunday night show as Joanna, Kuture leaves Biggie's house

Less than 24 hours after Saturday night’s surprise evictions on Big Brother Naija Season 10, two other housemates were evicted on the Sunday night show.

Joana was the first to be evicted on Sunday night as she became the fifteenth housemate to be shown the exit door on this season’s show.

Joana, a 21-year-old model and fashion entrepreneur from Benue State, spent eight weeks in the Big Brother house before her eviction.

Kuture exited the reality show on the night alongside Joana as he became the sixteenth housemate to be evicted on this season.

After spending eight weeks in the Big Brother Naija house, Kuture, a 27-year-old sailor from Kogi State, will look to use the exposure the show has given him to build a thriving brand outside the house.

Before Kuture’s eviction was announced, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu questioned him about his rather controversial reputation amongst housemates as a ‘journalist’.

Ebuka pointed out to Kuture that both evicted and current housemates often described him as the ‘journalist’ of the house, suggesting that he spreads news and could not be fully trusted with personal information.

Although Kuture dismissed his controversial tag with a carefree response, Ebuka didn’t quite seem convinced.

On this Sunday’s episode of Ebuka’s themed outfit, the show host delivered a 70s-inspired Sonny Okosun tribute look, pairing wide-leg trousers with retro accessories.

