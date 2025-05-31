Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group P-Square has addressed fans of English Premier League club Chelsea FC about his effort to bring in-demand Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to the Stamford Bridge.

Peter, also known as Mr. P, is a passionate Chelsea fan who is always on social media showing his support for the newly crowned UEFA Conference League winner.

In a post on X, Peter told Chelsea fans of the efforts he made alongside Nigerian and Chelsea legend, Mikel Obi, to bring Osimhen to the club in the summer of 2024.

Revealing how he was on a three-way call until midnight on transfer deadline day last summer, Peter assured Chelsea fans that the pursuit of Osimhen would continue this summer.

He wrote, “Dear @ChelseaFC fans, last summer, both @mikel_john_obi and I made every effort to secure the signing of @victorosimhen9 for Chelsea, including engaging in a three-way call right up until the transfer deadline. I want to reassure all of you that we remain steadfast in our pursuit and will continue our efforts this summer. Fingers crossed.🤞🏾#AgentP”

Osimhen, who joined Turkish football giant Galatasaray on loan after his deadline-day transfer to Chelsea failed last summer, has continued to be linked to the London club.

The Nigerian striker had an immensely successful loan spell at Galatasaray, emerging as the top goalscorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 26 goals.