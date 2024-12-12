Megan Fox reportedly 'blindsided' by split from baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly

American actress Megan Fox is reportedly blindsided by her recent split from her baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) one month after announcing her pregnancy.

According to People Magazine, a source close to Fox says that she was "blindsided" by the recent split, adding that, "She's been distraught." However, the source emphasised that the actress is "trying to focus on" preparing for the baby on the way which is her priority.

Another source told the outlet that the pair are likely to reconcile despite their differences, "They love each other but don't have compatible personalities. They're both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they're good together, they're great," said that source, adding, "They will very likely get back together. They've split in the past and then worked things out."

Their recent split came as a surprise to fans as well, as it came merely weeks after Fox announced her pregnancy on Instagram. On November 12, 2024, to announce the happy news. She posted a picture from her maternity shoot cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo. The second picture showed her positive pregnancy home test in her hand.

Her caption read, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," a nod to MGK's song last November about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss.

They got engaged in January 2022 and Fox announced it on her Instagram by sharing a video of MGK getting on his knees to propose to her.