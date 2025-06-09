‘Let God kill me the day I become a professional pastor’ - Pastor Jerry

Pastor Jerry Eze, lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, the ministry behind the popular online prayer platform, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) has declared that he is “not a professional pastor”.

The clergyman made the declaration during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Pastor Jerry explained that he didn’t get into ministry for personal or financial gains contrary to what some may want to believe.

He called on God to kill him and shut down his ministry if he ever became a professional pastor.

Although Pastor Jerry didn’t define who a professional pastor is, other comments he made in the course of the interview suggests he might be referring to clergymen who are in ministry for their selfish interest.

“I’m not a professional pastor, the day I become a professional pastor, let God kill me,” Pastor Jerry declared, adding that “The day it ceases to be about God and be about Jerry let God close down everything.”

Speaking further, Pastor Jerry said he didn’t set out in ministry to attain the level of success he’s currently enjoying, rather he was only following God’s call.

He said, “I didn’t plan to be here, this is not something you plan that at some point you’re going to be big and the world will hear of you.

“I know what my assignment is, I know what God has called me to do, and it has consumed me.”

On what motivates him, Pastor Jerry disclosed that the smiles and testimonies from his congregation are his motivation.

“I don’t care what anybody thinks or feels but the encouragement is when I see those smiles and hear those testimonies,” Pastor Jerry said.