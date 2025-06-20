Actor Yemi My Lover accuses Olamide of using his name in song without compensation

Veteran Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Yemi Ayebo, popularly known as Yemi My Lover, has called out Nigerian rapper Olamide for allegedly ignoring his attempts to reach out, despite using his name in one of his songs.
In a recent interview, Ayebo revealed that although he was initially thrilled to hear Olamide reference him in the 2013 track “Yemi My Lover”, the gesture was never followed by any form of contact or acknowledgement.
Olamide was the first to use my name in his song, and I was so happy. My name is blessed by God, that’s why both Davido, Olamide and others including skit makers are using it.
He noted that singer Pasuma was the one who brought the idea of compensation up and put him in contact with Olamide.
Pasuma said Yemo did Olamide settle you for singing with your name? And I told him no, I have never even seen him before not to talk of him settling me. We don’t have each other’s contact. And immediately, Pasuma picked up his phone and called him that I came to report him.
Olamide told Pasuma to give me the phone so he could speak with me. That was the first time we spoke and he told me to collect his number from Pasuma and call him. Pasuma gave me his number and I called Olamide for more than six months, he didn’t pick my calls, I messaged him and he didn’t reply.