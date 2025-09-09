Just how rich is Mr Eazi?

Social media is still reeling over the classy and chic three-part wedding between billionaire heiress Temi Otedola and Tosin Ajibade AKA Mr Eazi.

The ceremonies spanned across three locations and had the crème de la crème in attendance.



The civil wedding was held in Monaco, while the traditional wedding was held in Dubai, and the grand finale took place in the beautiful scenery of Iceland, where John Legend performed.

The weddings were couture-heavy, billionaire-studded, and hugely expensive. At the reception, the chairman of the occasion was Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, who praised Mr Eazi as a fine entrepreneur with businesses across multiple African countries.



The lavish three-country wedding ceremony and Dangote's remarks have left many wondering just how vast Mr Eazi's fortune is.

The question on their lips is: how rich is Mr Eazi?

A $5M net worth is an insult

In 2023, Mr Eazi publicly pushed back on an online estimate pegging his net worth at $5 million, hinting that he’s worth more than that.

“The Evil Genius's net worth is not $5m, that’s erroneously disrespectful! Please correct yourself before I sue you for defamation!!”

The musician and entrepreneur's barely concealed disdain over the undervaluation of his net worth suggests he's far richer than the $5M quote ascribed to him.



While there's no credible way to ascertain the value of his fortune, his business enterprises offer insight into just how rich the latest celebrity groom in town is.

What is publicly known about his businesses?

Tosin Ajibade AKA Mr Eazi has invested in several industries, notably music and gaming, where his companies Empawa and Betpawa have recorded giant strides.

EmPawa Africa (Founder): Talent/incubation and music services company he launched in 2018, with partnerships spanning publishing/admin and past initiatives like the Africa Music Fund targeting $20m for artist financing.



Among the artists Mr Eazi's Empawa signed and rocketed to fame include Afroeats stars Joeboy and Fave. The label has also invested in multiple talents over the years, including Minz, Tekno, and Oshamo.

Zagadat Capital (Founder/Investor): Launched in 2020 with the headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda, as his investment vehicle backing African startups.



Through Zagadat Capitals, Mr Eazi has invested in several start-ups, including the fintech PawaPay, the South African Basketball team Cape Town Tigers, and Chowdeck, the on-demand food delivery service and marketplace, which recently raised $9M for its expansion plans.

Sports betting & gaming: In 2017, Ajibade invested in BetPawa, which offers various sporting services. He also invested in Choplife Gaming, a gaming franchise in Africa, operating gaming brands across East and West Africa.

With a track record of investments across different industries, Mr Eazi has earned the admiration of many, including his billionaire father-in-law, Femi Otedola, and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, who shared that the musician had investments in up to 14 African countries.

So, how rich are we talking?

There’s no Forbes or Fortune Magazine estimate of Mr Eazi's net worth.

However, his list of businesses and investments offers an insight into his fortune, which in 2023 he insisted was far above $5 million.

It's expected that with his business acumen and track record, his marriage to Temi Otedola, whose father is a prominent businessman and the best friend of Africa's richest man, would set Mr Eazi on a path to further grow his fortune.