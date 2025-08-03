Iyanya offers N500k reward to nurse who refused to join recent strike

Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, more popularly known simply as Iyanya, has offered a monetary reward of N500,000 to a nurse who refused to join the recently called off nationwide strike by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

The nurse had shown up to work during the four-day strike and was subject to harassment by her colleagues, as seen in a video that has since gone viral.

Moved by sympathy for the nurse after coming across her ordeal on social media, Iyanya asked that netizens help him locate her so that he would reward her commitment with N500,000.

The singer noted in his post that the nurse’s defiance in the face of hostilities from her colleagues proves that she is not moved by money; rather, she is dedicated to the primary objective of her job, which is to save lives.

“Can someone find her for me, I want to give her 500k. She is not a health care worker for the money but for human lives. Someone find her for me please,” he wrote.

Iyanya’s gesture was, however, met by a hostile comment from a netizen who described the singer’s action as “rewarding bad behavior.”

The “Kukere” singer, however, doubled down, insisting that the nurse, by showing her commitment to saving lives, deserves recognition and compensation.

He added that the nurse's experience at the hands of her colleagues was unwarranted, and therefore he wants to reward her for it.

The user queried, “Why do some Nigerians love rewarding bad behavior???” Iyanya replied, “What’s your definition of bad behavior? A nurse decided not to go on strike so she can save lives being at work is bad behavior to you?