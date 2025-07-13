Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has accused fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin of resorting to diabolic antics as the longstanding feud between them is reignited.

The conflict between the actresses can be traced back to 2023 when both women launched unrestrained attacks on each other on their respective social media pages.

In June 2024, it appeared there was some form of resolution, but tempers have started to flare again over a year later, with both women already going on social media to launch attacks at each other.

The latest spate of attacks reached a boiling point earlier this week after Iyabo Ojo’s Lagos office went up in flames.

On Friday, Iyabo Ojo told the public in an Instagram video that Anjorin should be held responsible if any harm came to her or her children.

Prior to this, Anjorin had claimed that the N1 billion legal suit filed against her by Iyabo Ojo had been dismissed.

She had written on Instagram, “Iyabo Ojo’s N1 billion lawsuit against Lizzy Anjorin is dismissed, the court ordered Iyabo Ojo to pay Lizzy Anjorin a certain amount.”

Reacting to Anjorin’s post in her own video, Iyabo Ojo clarified that what they had previously attended was an ADR session, not a formal court case, and that the judge had advised an amicable resolution before dismissing it.

“Lizzy Anjorin, I have a video where you said I should be held responsible if anything happens to you or your family. That is precisely what I have been waiting for, for you to mention my name. Your lawyer needs to educate you that what we attended was ADR—Alternative Dispute Resolution.

“We have not even started any formal court case. The ADR judge dismissed the case. I have a lot of respect for that woman. One of the times we appeared before her, she called us aside and advised us to settle everything amicably.

“But you, Lizzy Anjorin, did not stop coming after me, my children, and my family. When we returned to court, the judge reassigned the case to another court. You somehow brought it back to her court, but she didn’t want to continue and threw it out. We have not begun the real case.

“I have not called any witnesses, and neither have you. I have been waiting for you to mention my name because, in court, you denied it was me when asked who Sepeteri and Gistlover were. When asked what problem you had with me, you said it was because I associated with people who bullied you.

“You keep attacking people close to me. You target anyone you see with me. And the only reason I filed a case against you is because of all the false accusations and defamatory statements you’ve made about me. There’s nothing you haven’t accused me of.”

Speaking further, Iyabo Ojo accused Anjorin of taking her and her children’s names to a herbalist to lay curses on them.

She also alleged that Anjorin linked her and her partner with the death of singer Mohbad. She accused Anjorin of consistently bullying her family, including her daughter Priscilla, son Festus, and son-in-law.

“If anything happens to me, Iyabo Ojo, my daughter Priscilla Ajoke, or Festus Olajuwon Ojo, you, Lizzy Anjorin, should be held responsible. You should be held fully accountable if anything happens to us,” she continued.

“When we get to court, you will explain who you were referring to when you said someone’s daughter, who just got married, should be killed with voodoo, ground, and mixed with sand. You know I’ve filed a criminal petition against you, and you’ve done the same. You’ve been cursing my children consistently.

ALSO READ: Actress Lizzy Anjorin speaks on online feud with Iyabo Ojo

“You have bullied me, my daughter, my son-in-law, my son, my partner, everyone around me. You have accused me of countless things, including the death of Mohbad. You even admitted to taking my name and those of my children to a herbalist. But I am glad you have finally mentioned my name, because before now, you claimed you had no issue with me since you never said my name.