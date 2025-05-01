'I have never told anyone ‘I love you'’ - Falz

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has made some startling revelations about his love life.

While the rapper disclosed that he's never been heartbroken, he also admitted that he has never really given his heart out to anyone.

Falz made these revelations while speaking during his appearance on the inaugural live edition of ‘WithChude’ podcast.

During their session, host Chude Jideonwo asked the 'Soft Work' singer, “Did someone break your heart so badly?”.

In response Falz said “I have never been heartbroken," before explaining that "If you don’t put your legs inside water, can you drown? I haven’t presented my heart that much to be broken. I have been giving small of it ooo."

He added that, “But in a romantic way, I have never told somebody ‘I love you’. It is not a sad thing, I’m not devoid of emotion, don’t get it twisted. I have said, oh I really really like you. I just haven’t said ‘I’m in love with you.”

Speaking further during the interview, Falz reflected on the emotional toll and deep purpose behind his activism.

He said, “People warn me all the time. Friends say: ‘You better stay out of these things oh.’

“But I’m the kind of artist who draws inspiration from my environment.

“I can’t help it. I feel these things so deeply that it becomes impossible not to talk about them.”

Falz also recounted his experience with the #EndSARS protest and how it impacted his life on a personal note.

“That period was one of the craziest and toughest times of my life,” Falz said, adding: “But I don’t regret it at all.

“I was taught never to regret doing what I believe is right.

"And the protest, the struggle, the connection we all felt — it was monumental. I’m grateful I participated.”

He noted that while many try to dissuade him, some say: “The same people you’re fighting for will fight you.”

Falz clarified that his involvement in activism has never been about applause or validation.

He said: “I’m not doing it for anybody specifically. It’s about what I feel strongly about. It’s about compassion. It’s about humanity.”