'I’m gay' - Kanye West declares in chaotic rant video

Controversial American rapper Kanye West has caught the attention of the world with his latest declaration that he is gay.

The ‘Bittersweet’ singer made the stunning declaration during a live stream where he went on a chaotic rant about some of the issues he had with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2022 and had four children. Although the marriage ended in divorce, both have continued to co-parent their children.

In the video, which has now gone viral, the rapper, dressed in all black with a full face-covering mask, could be heard talking about his sexual preference, declaring that he is gay more than once.

He also talked about being in charge of his legacy, adding that he is the leader and not anyone’s idol.

He said, “I’m not here to be your idol, I’m the leader. I’m not here to be worshipped. And as a leader I’m saying, how am I supposed to lead y’all if I don’t get my kids with me to continue what we are doing? I ain’t got no mother****ng legacy so why the f**k you think I be s***** at n****? Twigs in charge of my mother****ng legacy, and I’m gay. Twigs in charge of my motherfucking legacy, and I’m gay n****”.

This video comes days after Kanye shared a disturbing post on X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote:

“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d*** till I was 14,” while teasing a song titled COUSINS.

He thereafter posted a rainbow emoji with the caption: “This is my new logo,” before backtracking, saying he’s not actually gay.