I'll not let an idiot rubbish me - Clem Ohameze reacts to claim he has stroke

Veteran Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze has said he has taken strong action against the Facebook user behind spreading rumours that he is down with a stroke and has been abandoned by his children.

The Facebook user who has been identified as Okwulora had claimed that the 60-year-old actor has been down with a stroke for the past two decades, and his male children had abandoned him, with only his daughter taking care of him.

The report, which has now been tagged as fake, claimed the actor said, “Since I got stroke, my Daughter is the only person that has not given up on me . She is been taking care of me for over two decades now . My sons don't care about me anymore. They gave up on me too soon.

“They are busy making sure their wives and their kids are happy and my only daughter is making sure I am OK at the expense of her own happiness. If my daughter was not born I would have been a de@d man more than a decade ago . When I was strong I invested more in my 3 sons but life is difficult to understand. I can't explain it but you don't know what God has done for you if you have a child. They are the only people that will never giveup on you"

However, a visibly angry Clem has come public in an emotional video to blatantly deny the report, revealing that he has gotten both the police and DSS involved.

He said, “I have initiated a police case. I have sent his number and name to them. This is a cybercrime. I called my friend who is a director in the DSS. It has cost me a lot to come this far in my life. I will not let an idiot rubbish me just like that for cheap popularity because you want to attract traffic to your page.