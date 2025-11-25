‘I Want Nine Kids’: BBN Star Liquorose Drops Major Bombshell on Marriage

Roseline Omokhoa Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has set the entertainment scene buzzing once more. The former Big Brother Naija runner-up appeared on the latest episode of the OFF THE TOP podcast with VJ Adams, where she delivered one of her most open and personal interviews in recent years. The conversation moved beyond her public image, offering a rare look into her private hopes, plans, and the next phase of her career.

A Two-Week Wedding and a Clear Relationship Update

Liquorose began by reflecting on her evolving vision of marriage. Earlier in life, she imagined a quiet, almost secret ceremony.

“Growing up, I used to be that girl who could get married, and nobody would know,” the 30-year-old actress shared. That dream has since transformed. Fame, maturity and personal growth have influenced a new picture entirely. “But at one point I’m like... I want like a two-week wedding. I want something loud because it’s going to be a lot. Liquorose is taken! Officially. I have to do that.”

Her celebration plans are detailed and deliberate. She intends to mark the end of singlehood with days of festivities.

“Because I have to party for like five days before the wedding. Party as a single girl, just have fun. I want something loud,” she said. Yet she also emphasised the importance of a private moment reserved only for the couple.

“But I would have one celebration for myself that nobody will even have to see. It would just be me and whoever the person would be. Just me and him.”

“I Think I Have”: The Relationship Confirmation and the Nine-Child Revelation

When VJ Adams steered the conversation toward her love life, Liquorose appeared to confirm she’s indeed off the market. When pressed on whether she’s found the one, she took a deep breath before responding. “I don’t know. I think I have. I think I have. I think I have,” she said, signalling that she’s ready to settle down with her mystery beau.

Then came the moment that truly stunned viewers: Liquorose shared her vision of a family. Asked how many children she would love to have, she did not hesitate. “I want nine kids. I love children. I want lots of children,” she declared.

She explained the thought behind the number with striking honesty: “I want to see what someone out of me would look like in nine faces. God’s willing, that’s the amount of kids I want.” She later added that she could settle for no less than four children, but nine remains the dream.

The Music Chapter: A Passion She Almost Walked Away From

Though widely recognised for her dancing, choreography and acting, Liquorose revealed that music has always been close to her heart. “I won’t lie, I love music too much. I’ve always wanted to be a musician,” she said, confirming she has returned to the studio. “Yeah, I’ve been recording.”

Her perfectionism, however, has been a challenge. “I’m a perfectionist so sometimes I’m (...),” she admitted, explaining why the process can be slow. She shared that she spent significant time in the studio even before her Big Brother appearance. “There was a time when I was always in the studio before I went for BBNaija show. I was very hungry with music.”

Her creative background fuels her approach. “I know that feeling because I’m a poet and I write,” she added. For her, if a track isn’t right, it doesn’t leave the studio. “If the music isn’t sounding like that, I know I could do better. And I work with writers as well now and stuff.”

She confessed she nearly abandoned music for acting. “I wanted to ignore music because I’m like I love acting. Acting is like my safest place right now. I’m comfortable, I can act till like I’m 80 or 70 years old.” But the urge to make music remains strong. “But you see music, there’s a side of me that people have not seen. And it’s my music side.”

She also clarified that fans should expect depth, not just dance hits. “That’s the thing they will expect. And one thing I need people to know is that the sound won’t just be for you to dance. It’s going to touch you.”

Her creative versatility appears endless. “I explore. The way I’m very versatile with my fashion, I’m like that with every other thing I do. I can do dancehall, I can rap if I want to, because I write poems. I can’t sing like Beyoncé, but I can hold my own.”

From Hawking Rice to Becoming a Household Name

Liquorose also made a powerful reflection on her childhood. Though many know her glamorous public life today, she revealed she once hawked food as a young girl. “I did a lot of things. Did you know I used to hawk food? I hawked rice,” she said. Despite her family being comfortable, she wanted to work. “And we were good, there was money. But I just wanted to at the time.”

She recalled cooking after school and taking the food to the market. “I’ll come back from primary school, cook it and take it to the market.” Her determination, however, led to a harsh punishment the day she was caught. “The day they caught me, they hung me upside down to punish me. Yeah I hawked rice.”

Her entrepreneurial streak continued. “I will buy Okirika (secondhand clothing) from Yaba, then I will resell it in the market. I was selling toys. I was like 8..9 years old.”