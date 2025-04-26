I used to live in a 16-bedroom mansion alone with my Dad - Davido

Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has made some interesting revelations about his relationship with his father, Nigerian billionaire businessman, Dr. Deji Adeleke, while growing up.

Speaking on a recent episode of the American podcast Bag Fuel Brigade, the singer discussed living alone with his father in his family's 16-bedroom mansion.

He explained that because his father was initially not in support of his music career, he secretly set up a studio in the mansion where he made music and smoked.

“I was living alone with my dad in a 16-bedroom mansion because all my siblings were in America. I had a studio in the house and he didn’t know. A complete studio where I spent most of my time making music and smoking," Davido recounted.

The 'Assurance' singer revealed that he eventually had to flee the mansion for London to focus on his music.

Davido noted that this move didn't go down well with his father, who enlisted the services of Nigerian security agencies, including the army and immigration, to find him during the six months he spent in London.

He was eventually apprehended by his father by an army officer at the airport on his return to Nigeria.

“I left the mansion for about six months. My dad was looking for me, the army, Immigration officers, every security agency in Nigeria was looking for Dr. Deji Adeleke’s son, which is me.

“Eventually, I got caught at the airport on my way back from London, where I have been staying with a producer friend making music.

“When I returned to Nigeria, I wasn’t planning to go home. I landed at the airport with the intention to go to a friend’s place, but the moment I stepped out, an army officer walked up to me and escorted me outside.