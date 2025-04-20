Me and Chioma are taking a break from childbearing - Davido on wife's next steps

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, are currently taking a break from having children.

While speaking with content creator Darryl on the latest episode of his 'Ride Along With Darryl,' Davido explained that he feels his wife deserves a break after having three kids.

Davido added that he needs his wife to take a break so she can work on her restaurant and launch her own spices.

He said, “I don’t want more children now. Me and my wife are taking a break. She needs to get out to work. She wants to do a lot of things like opening her restaurant and launching her spices. I feel she deserves a couple of years off after having 3 kids.”

Recall that the couple welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl, in 2023, one year after the heartbreaking loss of their first son, Ifeanyi, in a swimming pool accident.

Meanwhile, speaking further with Darryl, Davido revealed that he plans to pivot into filmmaking this year, with several movie projects lined up for later in the year.

He explained that he is not just a talented singer, as he can also act. “I can also act. I can act for real,” Davido declared as he served up his acting CV, saying, “I act in my music videos. I acted in music videos like ‘Jowo’, ‘Nwa Baby’.”

Speaking about his interest in filmmaking, Davido announced that “I am investing in a couple of films this year. Shoutout to my director, Dammy Twitch. We have some ideas, series coming.”