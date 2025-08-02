I might need a third surgery - Kemi Adetiba gives update on battle with fibroid

Ace Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has again spoken publicly about her battle with fibroids as she reveals a third surgery might be on the cards for her.

Adetiba first spoke about her battle with fibroids in 2015 when she described it as a “severe case” that once sent her to the emergency room.

Meanwhile, speaking about the condition this time, Adetiba took to the comment section of an Instagram post made by actress Ini Dima-Okojie.

Ini had shared a video of her talking about her battle with the condition and captioned it: “We NEED a cure for fibroids. In the meantime, I hope every woman dealing with it is hanging in there. Just know that you are not alone”.

However, taking to the comment section of the post, Adetiba revealed that she faces the possibility of undergoing a third surgery after the initial two she’s had seem not to have resolved the issue.

She wrote, “I’ve had surgery twice for this already, and it now seems I might need a third. Sigh.”

Adetiba has consistently defied her battle with fibroids to emerge as one of the most successful filmmakers in the country. She’s currently enjoying the success of her latest project titled ‘To Kill A Monkey’.

The mini-series, which premiered on Netflix on July 18, follows Efemini, a down-on-his-luck everyman whose life changes forever after a chance meeting with an old friend. Forced by circumstance to suppress his principles and explore a life of cybercrime, he finds himself making ever-greater moral compromises to stay ahead of the consequences of his new choices and broadening tastes.