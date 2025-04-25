I lost my sight last time I smoked with Snoop Dogg - Ed Sheeran reveals

British singer Ed Sheeran has comically revealed that the last time he smoked Marijuana with rapper Snoop Dogg, he temporarily lost his ability to see.

On April 25, 2025, the Perfect singer took to his TikTok account to post a video with the legendary rapper, and in the clip, Snoop was seen rolling some weed as Ed Sheeran ate some crisps.

The video quickly garnered reactions online, not just for the unlikely duo, but for Ed’s funny caption. Fans took to the comment section, cracking up at Ed’s revelation.

@edsheeran Last time i smoked with snoop i lost the ability to see ♬ Azizam - Ed Sheeran

'I lost the ability to see' that fucking cracks me up😂😂😂

Nah cause this low key would be a great night

I just know I’d have a lethal panic attack and then sleep for 12hrs straight if I had a gardening sesh with THE snoop dogg.

Snoop Dogg, of course, is globally known for his love of marijuana and his seemingly bottomless tolerance.

In November 2023, Snoop Dogg sent shockwaves across the internet when he dramatically announced he was “giving up smoke.” The post featured a black-and-white image of the rapper looking serious, alongside a message that read: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Given Snoop’s decades-long identity as one of pop culture’s most iconic marijuana enthusiasts, the statement caused massive speculation and disbelief online. Celebrities, fans, and media outlets alike scrambled to make sense of it , some applauded him for a supposed lifestyle change, while others remained skeptical.

Just days later, Snoop cleared the haze by revealing that it was all a marketing stunt for Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit brand.