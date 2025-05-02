I feel like paying my wife’s bride price every week - Moses Bliss gushes over wife

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has spoken on experience in his first year of marriage to his wife, Marie, and he states that he wishes he could marry her over and over again.
The singer recently sat on a panel with media personality Chude Jideonwo during which he praised his wife for being a divine gift.
I'm so grateful for who I married; I feel like paying her bride price every week, and I love it. You know how someone is your person or someone is designed for you.
Reflecting on his journey to love, the singer admitted he once believed settling was inevitable but meeting his wife changed his perspective.
DICE 3.0 Wraps in Lagos as Africa’s Tech Leaders and Global Partners Forge New Paths to Market Leadership
I had gotten to the point that 'anything you see, you collect it like that.' I never thought you could be at the point where you're so happy with someone and so comfortable with the person you're with. This personal gift from God – I want to marry her again and again and continue discovering this love journey with her.
I had never seen anyone who has it all, and she has it all. I feel like the world has not even seen half of her. She's a woman of God, a full package, and a blessing. Imagine being married for a year and feeling more excited than during the wedding.
Moses also praised her unwavering support for his ministry, which often takes him across the globe
Moses Bliss and Marie tied the knot in March 2024 in a beautiful fusion of their families' cultures, bringing together diverse customs and traditions in a harmonious celebration. The traditional ceremony held in Ghana was a vibrant display of traditional attire, music, and dance, making it a rich cultural experience for all who attended.
The pair then welcomed their first child and announced the baby boy's birth on January 10, 2024.