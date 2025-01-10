Okoya's son apologises to police, Nigerians over viral video

Siraheem Okoya, son of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, has publicly apologised to Nigerians and the Nigeria Police Force following backlash over a viral video promoting his latest music single, "Credit Alert."

The controversy erupted after a clip surfaced showing a police officer holding bundles of naira notes while Siraheem and others sprayed cash at an undisclosed event.

The video sparked outrage, leading to the officer’s detention by police authorities.

In a statement shared on Thursday, January 9, via X (formerly Twitter), police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi criticised the officer’s behaviour, labelling it "unethical" and pledging disciplinary action.

“The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it’s unethical. We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police,” Adejobi said.

Siraheem, acknowledging the fallout from the incident, expressed remorse in a heartfelt apology also posted on X.

“To the Nigerian people, my actions were not to cause any trouble or harm. My intentions were pure and naive. I ask for your forgiveness and support in this situation as I had no intention to raise such an alarm,” he wrote.

The apology has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users commending Siraheem’s humility while others called for stricter sanctions against the officer involved.