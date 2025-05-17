Rejecting Don Jazzy’s offer to join Mo’Hits is my biggest regret – Bigiano

Nigerian singer Oluwagbemiga Babalola, better known as Bigiano, has identified his biggest career regret as refusing Don Jazzy’s offer to join his now-defunct record label, Mo’Hits Records.

Bigiano made this revelation in a recent interview with Cool FM, recounting his considerations in making the decision.

The ‘Shayo’ hitmaker explained that if he got another chance, he would accept the opportunity to join the now-defunct record label that Don Jazzy and D’banj co-founded.

The singer explained that he was made the offer when D'banj, with whom he had a close relationship, invited him to the Mo’Hits house at the peak of his career.

According to Bigiano, Don Jazzy personally asked him if he wanted to join the label, but he turned down the opportunity.

Reflecting on the decision, the 44-year-old admitted that joining Mo’Hits could have transformed his career.

“When ‘Shayo’ was at its prime, D’banj is my brother and friend, he introduced me and handed me over to Sunday Are in 2010. And then they invited me to the house. Bankulli took me to the house,” he said.

“We got to the house and Don Jazzy asked me, ‘would you want to join the Mo’Hits’? Instead of me to say yes, the little young man felt like I have made music that was going viral and becoming popular, had independence, invited to many shows.

“In my head, I was like if I said yes I will now be in the house with Wande Coal, Dr. Sid and I will not be able to go to shows on my own again. I said no but they should push me out as their artiste as we have been.

“That would have been a big turnaround for my career because at that point, everybody in that house showed me love. Don Jazzy likes me and shows me love all the time. D’banj was the same thing. That one is my brother.

“I should have just said yes. It should have just been Wande Coal and Bigiano under Mo’Hits. You know, something like that would be a serious problem for this world.

“…because after that year that Wande Coal dropped ‘Mushin’ album I said I now have the biggest competitor. I asked myself how I was going to tackle the album then.

“Me that I have been struggling since. They gave me blank cheque instead of me to say yes, I said no.

“I will not lie to you, if I can fix that I would rewind time and go back and say yes, even three times.”

Bigiano’s ‘Shayo’, released in 2009, shot him to fame. In the same year, he was nominated for multiple awards in the Best New Act category, including the MTV Africa Music Awards and Nigeria Entertainment Awards.