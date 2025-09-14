Housemates see each other naked almost every day - BBN's Adekunle on intimacy videos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Adekunle Olapade has added his voice to the controversy surrounding intimate videos from the ongoing edition of the reality show.

Tagged the 10 over 10 season, intimate videos of housemates on the Season 10 of the BBNaija show have been making the rounds online, and they have drawn criticism from a section of fans of the show.

Some of the intimate videos have involved housemates Koyin and Isabella, Jason Jae and Sultana, as well as evicted Kayikumi and Isabella.

However, addressing critics of the intimate videos during a podcast interview with Pulse, Adekunle described them as ‘hypocrites’ as he insisted that it is perfectly okay for two consenting adults to get intimate with each other if they so decide.

Drawing on his experience as a former housemate on the show, Adekunle noted that it is commonplace for housemates to see each other naked.

He therefore explained that it shouldn't surprise anyone if two adults of opposite genders who have seen each other naked become sexually attracted to each other.

Adekunle said, “A lot of people who watch the Big Brother Naija reality show are very hypocritical. Secondly, there is actually nothing wrong with two people who like each other deciding to get intimate.

“All the housemates see each other naked, in case you don’t know. So, you cannot be in a house with somebody that you see without clothes almost everyday and not be attracted to the person. It won’t work.”

Adekunle has appeared on the BBNaija show twice: first, in 2022, on the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ season, and then again as a housemate on the ‘All Stars’ season one year later.