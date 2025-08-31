BBNaija S10: Kola’s team threatens legal action amid online smear over chat with Dede

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate Kola Omotoso’s team has threatened to take legal action against online critics behind what they believe is a smear campaign against the housemate.

Kola had come under heavy criticism online after his conversation with fellow housemate Dede on Friday night, in which she asked him to focus on more personal topics, which was clipped and shared on social media.

Critics of the conversation questioned Kola’s intentions, accusing him of “crossing lines” with fellow housemates.

During the conversation on Friday, Dede had gently asked Kola to “stop talking about other people” and instead focus on “more personal things.” Kola obliged and told her they should talk about “what we have going on instead.”

With the conversation paired with the later Truth or Dare game that led to a kiss, critics started questioning Kola’s actions.

As the criticisms escalated rapidly online, Kola’s team felt compelled to respond, and they did in a strong manner.

They described the online accusations as “dangerous and unfounded labels” that could have serious consequences for his life and career.

In the statement on his X account, they insisted that Kola’s behavior in the house has been consistently respectful and kind, particularly towards women.

His team emphasised that he has shown restraint and self-control, never crossing any boundaries set by his fellow housemates.

They slammed the allegations as calculated and malicious, warning that any further defamatory statements would be met with immediate legal action.

The statement partly reads: “Kola has recently faced a wave of online backlash, with accusations and name-calling taking over social media spaces.

“What began as name-calling: ‘mumu,’ ‘simp’, has now escalated into dangerous and unfounded labels such as ‘rapist’, ‘predator’, ‘abuser’, coined expressly and impliedly.

“Kola has consistently carried himself in the Big Brother Naija house with dignity, respect, and kindness towards everyone, especially the women.

“From the very beginning, he has shown restraint and self-control, keeping his hands to himself even during the Thursday and Saturday night parties, and never once crossing a boundary set by anyone, male or female.

“It is deeply disheartening to see a simple, honest conversation he had with a fellow housemate twisted out of context to paint him as something he is not. This attempt to trap him and strip both parties of their dignity is dead on arrival.

“We remind the public that labels such as these carry weight far beyond this show. They can ruin lives, careers, and futures.