Falz discloses the only way Africa can move forward

Rapper and activist Falz is once again putting purpose behind his music, and this time, he’s turning the spotlight on Africa’s collective mindset.
During a recent interview with Naija FM, the socially conscious artiste revealed that the central message of his upcoming project, The Feast, is rooted in the idea of community. He stressed that for Nigeria and Africa at large to grow, people need to shed the toxic ‘every man for himself’ trait.
The message I'm pushing across is 'community.' I feel like we need a sense of community because the mentality that we have in this country and in Africa is the 'every man for himself' one, and it's not good.
Falz went further, highlighting how typical African leaders only look out for themselves and their families, often disregarding everyone else. He stated that even the common man has the same mentality, which needs to change.
We constantly complain about how the government isn't good. Why? Because the person in government would just get into power and steal money. So far he and his family are okay; he would care less about anyone else and that mentality is not okay.
We need to think about the collective, each and every person and we need to be there for each other. The only way we can progress and reach our full potential as a continent is if we move together. That's the general message of my album, even though it's not literal. It's not as intense and direct as some of my other ones. With this one you need to sit and really listen.