Falz gets up close & personal on his new captivating album 'The Feast'

Award-winning Nigerian rapper and actor Falz is back with his 6th solo studio album 'The Feast'.

The album is a bold and captivating body of work that offers a full-course experience that blends storytelling, rhythm, and soul, exploring themes of identity, tradition, love, celebration, and growth.

Each track is a reflection of Falz’s evolution both as an artist and a man. “This album is the most personal I’ve ever made,” Falz shares.

“It’s a feast of everything I’ve been cooking internally, emotionally, artistically, even spiritually,” he says on the project.

With contributions from top-tier producers and guest appearances from Odumodublvck, Dotti the Deity, and Qing Madi, 'The Feast' promises to be a cultural moment, a shared experience for fans old and new.

Just like food, music connects people across time, place, and identity — and 'The Feast' invites everyone to the table.

Since Falz announced himself over a decade ago, he has consistently delivered hit records that rocketed him to stardom and maintained his place as one of Nigeria's finest rappers.

Whether he's engaging in social commentary, showcasing his comedic side, combining with other stars, or spitting thought-provoking bars, Falz has delivered hit records across different genres and eras.