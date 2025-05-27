Here are 10 times Falz delivered unforgettable hit songs

Since Falz announced himself over a decade ago, he has consistently delivered hit records that rocketed him to stardom and maintained his place as one of Nigeria's finest rappers.

Whether he's engaging in social commentary, showcasing his comedic side, combining with other stars, or spitting thought-provoking bars, Falz has delivered hit records across different genres and eras.

As we prepare for the release of his sixth album, let us take a look at 10 of his unforgettable hit records.

These songs dominated speakers, commanded the dancefloor, questioned society's collective morality, and showcased the imposing commercialism of Nigerian rap music.

10. Marry Me featuring Yemi Alade & Poe

An exciting aspect of Falz's artistry is his willingness to incorporate social commentary into his music.



On the exciting hip hop track 'Marry Me,' Falz recruits ace rapper Ladipoe and hitmaking singer Yemi Alade for a song that examines the burning subject of marriage and juxtapose the reluctance of a bachelor with the urgency of a sprinster whose nupital desires are further eastened by society's pressure.

9. Ndi Ike feat Flavour & OdumoduBlvck

On this song, Falz takes a trip to Southeastern Nigeria, where he links up with seasoned hitmaker Flavour and era-defining rapper OdumoduBlvck, with whom he explored rich ogene music for a party-starting hit.

8. Karashika featuring Phyno

A rapper's rapper, Falz showcased his hip hop credentials on this stunning record where he engages in a fiery back and forth with Phyno.



Combining stellar lyricism and breathtaking delivery, Falz and Phyno allude to the Nollywood classic to explain their commitment to avoiding principalities disguised as damsels.

7. Wehdone Sir

One of the songs on his third solo album '27,' Falz turned up his comedic side to deliver social commentary on the trend of "fake it to you make it".



The lyrics "Wehdone Sir" became a popular phrase in Nigeria's street dictionary.

6. Elo Bae

On this song, Falz shows the rudiments of making an Afrobeats hit. He combines catchy lyrics, a captivating and easy-to-remember hook, and party-starting production.



The result is an anthem that both young and old listeners use to address their love interest as comically, romantically, and playfully as Falz intended.

5. Chardonnay Music featuring Chin & Poe

This song ranks high and is unforgettable simply because of what it means to Nigerian hip hop.



Class, finesse, swagger, and compelling artistry are some of the adjectives that describe Falz's 'Chardonnay Music', where he combines with Chin & Poe to deliver luxury rap.

4. Hypocrite featuring Demmie Vee

Nigerian musicians have a rich history of delivering hit records while exploring socially conscious subjects.



Falz adds to this beautiful list with the hit record 'Hypocrite' on which he questions the hypocrisy that informs everyday life in a country that takes more than it gives.



"Everybody is a murder fucking hypocrite," Demmie Vee sings on a song where Falz subjects listeners including himself to a rigorous moral scrutiny in one of the memorable songs on his Album of the Year winning project 'Moral Instruction'.

3. Bahd Baddo Baddest featuring Olamide & Davido

This smash hit record sees combine with celebrated hitmakers Olamide Baddo and Davido AKA Baddest for a song that impacted the country both for its enjoyability and Davido's controversial "Mr Dele na my boy" line.



This song is a shining example of Falz's hitmaking status as his ability to call on Afrobeats biggest stars.

2. This is Nigeria

Falz is often at his best when he's examining Nigeria's sociocultural issues, and on 'This is Nigeria', he boldly tables these issues.



On this cover of Childish Gambino's 'This Is America', Falz made listeners dance and think as he combines being a hitmaker with activism.

1. Soldier featuring Simi

'Soldier' is one of the greatest duets in Nigerian music as it not only delivered a heart-warming song that became a national anthem, but also unveiled one of the best partnerships in Nigerian music.