'Fake account' - Lady who accused Davido of cheating on Chioma makes U-turn

Milkshake, the lady at the centre of the latest cheating allegation against Afrobeats superstar Davido, has made a U-turn.

In a series of posts on Social Media, Milkshake had accused Davido of cheating on his wife, Chioma, one month to their wedding.

She claimed that Davido had an affair with a woman named Jessie Awazie and even paid N25 million to suppress a sex tape.

Milkshake further claimed that Davido housed the said mistress in five-star hotels, gifted her luxury items like a Birkin bag, and funded her business with as much as $20k.

Additionally, Milkshake claimed Jessie had been passed around among top singers, including Burna Boy, Zoro, and Shina Peller. She therefore urged everyone who has been involved with the lady in question to get tested.

However, in a complete about-face, Milkshake has taken to her Snapchat to claim that she never mentioned Davido in her rant. She added that she has been receiving threats over the post.

“It’s crãzy how far this has gone! I never mentioned Davido in any of my rants! That girl in question has many enemies waiting for this day to come.

“I was just dragging her for what she did to me, and she pushed me to the wall! I woke up this morning to her texts on TikTok insulting me and saying she wasn’t sending my money!

“I’m not arrested and I’m doing just fine!”

In a different post, Milkshake wrote, “Please, I’m not the one posting this on this account!! This is not me!! I added this person to plead, but the person blocked me asap! This is not me!! I’ve been getting threats from people!! I’ve been dragging Jessie with my real account.

“I’m not a coward. Jessie has lots of enemies and people waiting to drag her down! Please, this is not me!! I have no reason to hide under a fake account! I would’ve done that from the beginning.”