Rapper CDQ recounts how Davido promised to make him the biggest African rapper

In a recent interview with Echo Room, rapper CDQ narrated how Davido attempted to sign in with the promise of making him the biggest rapper in Africa.

According to CDQ, Davido reached out to him via his X (formerly Twitter) account to reveal his desire to sign him to DMW Records.

"David (Davido) reached out via Twitter and said that he has made a lot of money touring Africa, and I want to put a lot of money behind you and make you the biggest rapper in Africa," CDQ narrated.

He shared that while he was excited about the prospect, he and his partner Masterkraft had a meeting with Davido where they told the Afrobeats hitmaker that CDQ was a proper street artist who didn't quite fit into the mainstream configuration of DMW Records.

CDQ revealed that a partnership proposal was offered to Davido rather than a label artist relationship, but they couldn't later agree on the vision and ultimately didn't get to partner with Davido.

CDQ's talent as a rapper who embraced his Yoruba heritage made him one of the most popular indigenous rappers whose music captured the street. It was probably this that captured Davido's attention.

Although CDQ didn't sign with Davido, they both worked together on the remix of Masterkraft's smash hit 'Indomie', which also featured Olamide. He also featured Davido on the songs 'Ko Funny' and 'Entertainer'.

In a career that has spanned over a decade, CDQ remains one of the most recognisable street hop stars in Nigeria.