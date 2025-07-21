Rema, Davido, Shallipopi lead list of Afrobeats' biggest global songs of first half of 2025

Spotify has released its Global Impact List in Nigeria, spotlighting the top 30 Nigerian songs and songs featuring Nigerian artists that have captured international attention during the first half of 2025.
This list specifically spotlights music based on its global listenership outside of Nigeria.
Rema tops the list with his single 'Baby Is It A Crime', which samples Sade's classic 'Is It A Crime'.
The feat of being the most exported Nigerian song in the first half of 2025 reinforces Rema's status as a global star who has achieved several milestones, including being the first Afrobeats artist to have a song reach 1 billion Spotify streams.
Multi-award-winning megastar Davido has the most entries on the list with 9, thanks to the streams accumulated by his fifth album '5ive'.
Burna Boy's five songs, led by 'Tatata' featuring Travis Scott, make him the second artist with the most entries on the list. Three songs that heralded his recently released eighth album, 'No Sign of Weakness,' also made the list.
Other Afrobeats stars, including Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Teni, Omah Lay, and Shallipopi, all made the list.
Fast-rising star Chella made the list with his hit single 'My Darling' coming in at NO. 4. Talented star Minz is another rising star on the list thanks to his appearance on Ivorian star Himra's 'Number 1'.
A notable entrance on the list is gospel star Lawrence Oyor, whose hit song 'Favour' enjoyed viral success and his among the biggest Nigerian songs of 2025 so far.
Below is the full list of the top 30 Nigerian songs with the biggest global streaming numbers in the first half of 2025.
Artist
Song
Rema
Baby (Is it a Crime)
Shallipopi
Laho
Davido, Omah Lay
With You (feat. Omah Lay)
Chella
My Darling
Burna Boy, Travis Scott
TaTaTa (feat. Travis Scott)
Frenna, Shallipopi
ZAAZAA
Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz
WE PRAY - TWICE Version
Burna Boy
Update
Burna Boy, Shallipopi
Laho II
Davido
Be There Still
Ayra Starr, Wizkid
Gimme Dat (feat. Wizkid)
Davido, Victoria Monét
Offa Me (feat. Victoria Monét)
Davido, Chris Brown,
Titanium (feat. Chris Brown)
Rema
Bout U
ODUMODUBLVCK, Victony
PITY THIS BOY (with Victony)
Ayra Starr
All The Love
Lawrence Oyor
Favour
Black Sherif, Fireboy DML
So it Goes
Asake
WHY LOVE
Beéle, Thisizlondon
si mañana me muero
Adekunle Gold
Obimo
Davido, Tayc, Dadju,
Lover Boy (feat. Tayc & Dadju)
Davido, Shenseea, 450,
R&B (feat. Shenseea & 450)
Burna Boy
Sweet Love
Tobias Rahim, Kabusa Oriental Choir
Regntid (feat. Kabusa Oriental Choir)
Teni
Money
Davido
10 Kilo
Himra, Minz
NUMBER ONE (feat. Minz)
Davido, Victony, Musa Keys
Holy Water (feat. Victony & Musa Keys)
Davido
Anything