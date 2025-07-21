Rema, Davido, Shallipopi lead list of Afrobeats' biggest global songs of first half of 2025

Spotify has released its Global Impact List in Nigeria, spotlighting the top 30 Nigerian songs and songs featuring Nigerian artists that have captured international attention during the first half of 2025.

This list specifically spotlights music based on its global listenership outside of Nigeria.

Rema tops the list with his single 'Baby Is It A Crime', which samples Sade's classic 'Is It A Crime'.

The feat of being the most exported Nigerian song in the first half of 2025 reinforces Rema's status as a global star who has achieved several milestones, including being the first Afrobeats artist to have a song reach 1 billion Spotify streams.

Multi-award-winning megastar Davido has the most entries on the list with 9, thanks to the streams accumulated by his fifth album '5ive'.

Burna Boy's five songs, led by 'Tatata' featuring Travis Scott, make him the second artist with the most entries on the list. Three songs that heralded his recently released eighth album, 'No Sign of Weakness,' also made the list.



Other Afrobeats stars, including Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Teni, Omah Lay, and Shallipopi, all made the list.

Fast-rising star Chella made the list with his hit single 'My Darling' coming in at NO. 4. Talented star Minz is another rising star on the list thanks to his appearance on Ivorian star Himra's 'Number 1'.

A notable entrance on the list is gospel star Lawrence Oyor, whose hit song 'Favour' enjoyed viral success and his among the biggest Nigerian songs of 2025 so far.

Below is the full list of the top 30 Nigerian songs with the biggest global streaming numbers in the first half of 2025.