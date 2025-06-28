Nollywood actor and former Mr. Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese has stated that a man cannot be in a relationship with a woman solely based on her physical appearance.

Speaking to Punch's Saturday Beats, Ikubese noted that although a man is first attracted to a woman by looks, it would take a well-developed intellectual capacity to keep him.

He therefore advised ladies to put the same kind of energy they put into enhancing their physical appearance into developing their intellectual capacity, saying that looks are nothing without intelligence.

He said, “Yes, men are very physical. The first thing that catches a man’s attention might be your looks. But, I can tell you for free that physical appearance can never keep a man. Men want a safe place where they can be vulnerable.

“I wish women would put the same energy they put into structuring and shaping their bodies into building their minds. You need something to give beyond your body. Even if your body is perfect, and if you don’t have wisdom or emotional intelligence, it’s nothing. Be the kind of woman that can solve problems, that can make a man say, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t think of that; thank you!’ That’s what lasts.”

Ikubese also spoke about what he believes to be the most challenging part of being a man and what men need to reach their full potential.

He said, “One of the most painful parts of being a man is that you’re not allowed to look weak, even when you’re breaking.

"People expect you to always be the giver. But sometimes, we need to receive too. Sometimes you just need a friend to talk to, but you fear being judged. That fear is why many men suffer in silence until something breaks. A man can be crumbling inside, with family issues, work stress, and emotional damage, but still acting strong. Then one day, he just explodes.

“Men need a safe space to express themselves without being judged as weak or not man enough. We need a society that frees men from this silent pressure. A man should be able to cry, talk, need help, and still be respected. Being a man also means we are human beings first."

When asked what he does to unwind in his free time, Ikubese named a couple of things he enjoys doing.