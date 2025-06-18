Efe Warriboy slams Benue State Governor over public holiday for Tinubu's 'welcome'

Nigerian comedian Efe Warriboy has publicly criticised the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, over his plans to organise a welcome for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the killing of over 200 people in the state.
In a strongly worded video, Efe expressed disbelief at what he described as political insensitivity and self-interest amid national mourning.
I’m trying my best to not be rude in this video, but I know it's going to be hard whether I like it or not. Looking at this scenario simply tells you that no matter the title, once a person holds power, something enters them, be it a reverend, priest or head pastor. Once you join a Nigerian political party, you're a goner.
The comedian slammed the governor for approving a public holiday to ask grieving residents to come out and welcome the president during his planned visit.
These people are supposed to be mourning; you should not be telling them to come out to welcome the president. People lost their family members, and this governor is now asking them to come outside.
Even Tinubu is supposed to sneak into the state, not even as a flamboyant visit. What is wrong with you people? What this governor is doing one thing, he's trying to make sure that his 2027 ambition is not gone. Because how else do you explain this nonsense . Welcome, Tinubu. For why? 200 people died!
Recall that on the night of Friday, June 13, 2025, suspected armed herdsmen descended on the farming communities of Yelewata and Daudu in the Guma Local Government Area. The assailants shoot indiscriminately and set fire to home, thus killing hundreds and plunging the community into mourning.