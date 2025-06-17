Benue: Father reunites with baby after losing entire family in 'Yelewata Massacre'

In an emotional reunion filled with tears and gratitude, a father, Mr. Targule Aya, on Tuesday, June 17, embraced his only surviving child after losing his wife and three children in the recent massacre at Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The sole survivor, 10-month-old Targule Aya Jr., was rescued after the brutal attack allegedly carried out by suspected herdsmen.

The infant was found by a fleeing resident with a stab wound on his back and was rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi for urgent care.

Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, Dr. Terungwa Stephen Hwande, ordered immediate medical intervention for the baby, who was admitted to the Paediatric Medical Ward.

In a gesture of humanity, Mrs. Asongo Roseline, a hospital staff member, volunteered to care for the child personally, ensuring he received not just treatment but comfort.

The Miracle

A major breakthrough came days later when another survivor of the attack, Mrs. Blessing Audu, who was also receiving treatment at the hospital, identified the baby. [Daily Post]

A major breakthrough came days later when another survivor of the attack, Mrs. Blessing Audu, who was also receiving treatment at the hospital, identified the baby.

She contacted the father, Mr. Aya, resulting in an emotional reunion that drew tears from both witnesses and staff.

“This is God’s miracle. Despite the horror of the massacre, this child’s life was spared, and we thank all the compassionate staff, especially Mrs. Roseline, for their dedication,” said Dr. Hwande during the handover.

Hospital spokesperson Tsenzughul Moses confirmed that BSUTH will continue to provide full medical support to the baby as he recovers from his injuries.

Visibly emotional, Aya said, “God used this hospital to save my only surviving child. I’m eternally grateful for the kindness and love shown to us.”